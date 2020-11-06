Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Zinc (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Zinc
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
