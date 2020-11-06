Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Zinc (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Zinc

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

