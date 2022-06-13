Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 127,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 25 CZK
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1949 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search