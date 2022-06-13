1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (1) XF (2)