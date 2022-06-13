Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 127,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 25 CZK
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
