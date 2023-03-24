Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950 F. Aluminum (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,68 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search