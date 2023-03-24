Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950 F. Aluminum (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,68 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search