1 Pfennig 1950 F. Aluminum (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4463 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2)