Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 2001 A (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000
  • Mintage PROOF 83,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 2001 with mark A. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10193 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 3, 2021.

Germany 1 Pfennig 2001 A at auction Felzmann - May 3, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date May 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
