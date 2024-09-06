Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1998 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,000
- Mintage PROOF 62,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1998
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
