Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8835 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

