1 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8835 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
