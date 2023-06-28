1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 755 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (2)