Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 755 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4064 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search