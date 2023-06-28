Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 71,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 755 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4064 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

