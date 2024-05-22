1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) Service NGC (1)