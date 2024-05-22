Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass plating

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1949 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search