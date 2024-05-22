Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Brass plating (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass plating
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Service
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
