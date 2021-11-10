Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 95,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- WAG (8)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 165 CZK
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
