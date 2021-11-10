Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 95,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 165 CZK
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1949 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search