1 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

