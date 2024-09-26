Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1990 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1990 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1990 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 195,045,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1990 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1990 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1990 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search