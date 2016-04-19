Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1985 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1985 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1985 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,233,887
  • Mintage PROOF 53,887

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1985 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1985 J at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1985 J at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

