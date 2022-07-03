Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1978 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1978 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1978 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 156,146,510
  • Mintage PROOF 54,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1978 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1978 D at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

