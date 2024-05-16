Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1976 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1976 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1976 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 133,543,120
  • Mintage PROOF 43,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1976 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3138 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1976 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1976 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

