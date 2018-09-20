Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1975 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1975 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1975 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 105,050,286
  • Mintage PROOF 43,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1975 F at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search