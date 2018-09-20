1 Pfennig 1975 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1975 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)