Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1972 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1972 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1972 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,659,987
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1972 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3606 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1972 G at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
