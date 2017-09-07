Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1971 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1971 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1971 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,218,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1971 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4401 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1971 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1971 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

