Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1970 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1970 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1970 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 93,454,870
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1970 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1970 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

