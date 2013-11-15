Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1969 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1969 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1969 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,220,686
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

