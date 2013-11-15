1 Pfennig 1969 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)