Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1968 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1968 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,381,638
  • Mintage PROOF 3,651

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8878 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1968 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
974 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1968 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

