Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1968 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8878 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search