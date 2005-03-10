1 Pfennig 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8878 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.

Сondition UNC (2)