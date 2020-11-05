Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1967 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1967 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1967 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,003,476
  • Mintage PROOF 1,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1967 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2246 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1967 F at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search