1 Pfennig 1967 F (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1967 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2246 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
