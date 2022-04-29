Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,841,923
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1762 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies
