1 Pfennig 1966 F (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1966 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1)