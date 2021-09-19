Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1966 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1966 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1966 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,062,962
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1966 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1468 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1966 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

