1 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1763 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (5)