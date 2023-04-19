Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 774,781,000
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1763 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
