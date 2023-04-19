Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 774,781,000
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1763 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search