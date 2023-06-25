Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,011,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,233

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
