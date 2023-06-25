1 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

