Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search