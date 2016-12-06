Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 702,468,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search