Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 702,468,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
