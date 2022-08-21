Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950. Silver. Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Silver. Klippe

Obverse 1 Mark 1950 Silver Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950 Silver Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 . Silver. Klippe. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1764 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Leu (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1950 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Germany 1 Mark 1950 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950 at auction CNG - May 16, 2018
Seller CNG
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search