1 Mark 1950. Silver. Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 . Silver. Klippe. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1764 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) VF (2)