1 Mark 1950. Silver. Klippe (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Silver. Klippe
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 . Silver. Klippe. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1764 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
