1 Mark 1950 D. Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark D. Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)