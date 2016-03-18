Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950 D. Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge

Obverse 1 Mark 1950 D Nickel Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950 D Nickel Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,87 g
  • Diameter 23,49 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark D. Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1950 D at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

