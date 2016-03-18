Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950 D. Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950 with mark D. Nickel. Deepened arabesques and stars on the edge. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search