Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 A. Aluminum. Pattern (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Aluminum. Pattern

Obverse 1 Mark 2001 A Aluminum Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 2001 A Aluminum Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,3 g
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark A. Aluminum. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Germany 1 Mark 2001 A at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
