Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 A. Aluminum. Pattern (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Aluminum. Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark A. Aluminum. Pattern. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search