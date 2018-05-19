Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000
  • Mintage PROOF 83,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

