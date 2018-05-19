1 Mark 2001 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)