Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
- Mintage PROOF 83,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search