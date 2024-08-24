Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 G (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000
  • Mintage PROOF 83,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

