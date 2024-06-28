1 Mark 2001 A (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)