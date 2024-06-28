Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 A (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000
  • Mintage PROOF 83,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

