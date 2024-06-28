Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 A (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
- Mintage PROOF 83,000
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
