Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2000 F (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,000
  • Mintage PROOF 78,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 2000 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
