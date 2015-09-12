Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2000 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,000
- Mintage PROOF 78,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2000 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place May 27, 2015.
For the sale of 1 Mark 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
