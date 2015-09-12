Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2000 D (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,000
  • Mintage PROOF 78,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2000 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place May 27, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
Germany 1 Mark 2000 D at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 12, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 12, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2000 D at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 30, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

