Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1995 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1995 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1995 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1995 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3270 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1995 J at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

