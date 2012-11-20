Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1995 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
- Mintage PROOF 45,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1995
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1995 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3270 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search