1 Mark 1995 J (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1995 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3270 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

