Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1992 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1992 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1992 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1992 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place May 5, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1992 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1992 D at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1992 D at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search