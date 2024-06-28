Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1992 D (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1992 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 892 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place May 5, 2018.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
