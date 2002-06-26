Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1990 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1990 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1990 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: NumisCorner

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,878,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1990 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1990 J at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
