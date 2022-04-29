1 Mark 1990 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1990 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1812 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1)