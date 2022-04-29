Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1990 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1990 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1990 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: NumisCorner

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,785,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1990 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1812 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1990 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
