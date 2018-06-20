Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1989 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1989 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
