1 Mark 1989 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1989 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1)