Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1983 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1983 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1983 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,275,120
  • Mintage PROOF 75,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1983 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1983 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

