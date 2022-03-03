Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1974 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1974 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1974 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,092,357
  • Mintage PROOF 35,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1974 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3245 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1974 F at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1974 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

