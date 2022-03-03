Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1974 F (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1974 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3245 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
