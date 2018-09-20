Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1972 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1972 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1972 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,904,299
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1972 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4104 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1972 D at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

