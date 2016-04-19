Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1971 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1971 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1971 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,283,494
  • Mintage PROOF 8,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1971 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1971 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

