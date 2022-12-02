1 Mark 1971 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1971 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) XF (2)