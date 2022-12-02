Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1971 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1971 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1971 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,513,490
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1971 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1971 D at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1971 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1971 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1971 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1971 D at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

