Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1971 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,513,490
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1971 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search