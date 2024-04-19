1 Mark 1969 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1969 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)