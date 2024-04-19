Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1969 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1969 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1969 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,369,278
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1969 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1969 J at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1064 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1969 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1969 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1969 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1969 J at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 4, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1969 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search