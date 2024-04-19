Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1969 J (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1969 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1064 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
