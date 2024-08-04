Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1969 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1969 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1969 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,024,698
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

