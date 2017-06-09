Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1968 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,197,920
- Mintage PROOF 6,023
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
