Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,197,920
  • Mintage PROOF 6,023

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1968 G at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search