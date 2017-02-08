Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1968 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1968 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1968 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,862,155
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1968 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 F at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1968 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1968 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

