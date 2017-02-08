Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1968 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,862,155
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
