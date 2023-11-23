Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1967 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,357,292
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1700 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
