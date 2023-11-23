1 Mark 1967 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1700 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (3)