Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1967 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,357,292
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1700 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1967 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 J at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

