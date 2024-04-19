Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1967 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1967 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,323,736
  • Mintage PROOF 4,150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1967 G at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1967 G at auction Artemide Aste - October 3, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1967 G at auction Artemide Aste - October 3, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 G at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 G at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search