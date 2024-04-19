Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1967 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,323,736
- Mintage PROOF 4,150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search